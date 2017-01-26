Nabbing 'Mr X'

Police assembled a profile of alleged drug lord Xaysana Keopimpha, but only after they contacted Lao authorities after he was arrested on Jan 19 at Suvarnabhumi airport. The recent arrest of Xaysana Keopimpha, a 41-year-old Lao national, has brought officials face-to-face with the relatively young figure allegedly at the top of one of the region's drug dealing groups.

