Nabbing 'Mr X'

Nabbing 'Mr X'

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Police assembled a profile of alleged drug lord Xaysana Keopimpha, but only after they contacted Lao authorities after he was arrested on Jan 19 at Suvarnabhumi airport. The recent arrest of Xaysana Keopimpha, a 41-year-old Lao national, has brought officials face-to-face with the relatively young figure allegedly at the top of one of the region's drug dealing groups.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
News What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15) Jul '16 Lu yg biang kerok... 181
News Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14) Jul '16 davidblack 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,306 • Total comments across all topics: 278,393,064

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC