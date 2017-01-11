Myanmar border trade to remain paper-based for another year
Workers unload goods at a pier in Mae Sot district, Tak province, on Oct 18, 2015. Myanmar might not be able to automate its customs clearance system for border trade, at least until next year, according to officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08)
|Oct '16
|ANKA GOIB
|20
|Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|freezeher
|3
|Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th...
|Jul '16
|Marley Honey
|9
|What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|Lu yg biang kerok...
|181
|Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14)
|Jul '16
|davidblack
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC