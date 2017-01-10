Moderate quake in Chiang Mai, no damage

Moderate quake in Chiang Mai, no damage

18 hrs ago

A moderate magnitude 3.4 earthquake was felt in Chom Thong district, Chiang Mai province, early Friday afternoon, but no injury or damage was reported. It was the second quake of the day, following a 2.2 tremor, also one kilometre deep, at 2.01am, the Seismology Bureau of the Thai Meteorological Department reported.

