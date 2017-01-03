Man narrowly rescued after Facebook-l...

Man narrowly rescued after Facebook-lives his own hanging

Read more: The Nation

A manager of a restaurant in Ubon Ratchathani was rescued in time after he hung himself and broadcast his suicide attempt via Facebook live. A staff of the Yes Rim Mul restaurant alerted police at 9:35 am and police in turn rushed rescue workers to the scene.

