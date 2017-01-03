Man arrested for fatal stabbing during street robbery
Suspect Kittikorn Wikaha, 26, was arrested in Nonthaburi for allegedly stabbing to death and robbing Wasin Luangjaem, 26, in Bangkok's Lat Phrao on the night of Jan 4. Here he is returned to the scene of the crime for a re-enactment on Friday. A man wanted for robbing and stabbing a 26-year-old man to death in Bangkok's Lat Phrao area on Wednesday has been arrested.
