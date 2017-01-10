Losing hope in dysfunctional, broken ...

Losing hope in dysfunctional, broken society

15 hrs ago

There are seven suspects in the 'love triangle' murder of Suphaksorn Ponthaisong - of whom four are current or former officers of the military or police. As the military regime dreams about a 20-year strategic plan for Thailand, people on the street seem to be composing an unofficial guideline on how to stay alive and out of jail in this increasingly dysfunctional country.

Chicago, IL

