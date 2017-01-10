Little respite for ravaged Central, South

Thirteen provinces in the lower Central region and the South have been warned to brace for more possible flash floods as heavy rain is forecast over the next day or so, according to the Meteorological Department yesterday. Outbreaks of heavy to very heavy rain are forecast for the 13 provinces from now until tomorrow as an active low pressure cell over the Andaman Sea and the west coast of the South moves north slowly into the Gulf of Martaban and Myanmar, according to the weather bureau.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.