Lawyers council to represent crash victims' relatives

8 hrs ago

An officer inspects the charred wreckage of a passenger van and a pickup truck at Ban Bung police station in Chon Buri province. The Lawyers Council of Thailand has pledged to provide legal assistance for the relatives of victims killed in a horrific New Year holiday road crash which left 25 dead in Chon Buri.

