Jobs boost for Nakhon Ratchasima as AIS plans to set up second call centre

16 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

ADVANCED INFO Service plans to set up a second call centre at a cost of around Bt1 billion on a 10-rai land plot in Nakhon Ratchasima. The centre is expected to get off the ground in July 2017, Bussaya Satirapipatkul, 54, AIS executive vice president for customer and service management, said recently.

Chicago, IL

