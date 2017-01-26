ISOC calls for joint action on Eastern problems
The Internal Security Operations Command advised eastern provinces to work together to solve the transportation, agriculture, labor and environmental issues facing the region. ISOC Region 1 officials said Jan. 17 that it recently surveyed Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat to identify obstacles to peace and reconciliation.
