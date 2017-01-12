Indonesians detained at Woodlands cla...

Indonesians detained at Woodlands claimed to be preachers: Malaysian police

SINGAPORE: Eight Indonesians held at Singapore's Woodlands Checkpoint said they were preachers from the Tabligh Jamaat Islamic group, a senior Malaysian counter-terrorism official told Channel NewsAsia. One of the eight, identified as Ridce Elfi Hendra, was found with one image of a shoe bomb and two images of Islamic State , said Ayub Khan Mydin Pitchay, principal assistant director of Special Branch's counter-terrorism division.

Chicago, IL

