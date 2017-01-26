'Hungover' police chief misses meeting with boss
The Pak Thong Chai police chief was ordered to report for work at regional headquarters after failing to attend a meeting with his boss because he was sleeping off a hangover at home. Pol Lt Gen Chanasit Wattanawarangkul, commander of Provincial Police Region 3, signed an order on Thursday for Pol Col Kampanat Thatujirangkul, who supervised Pak Thong Chai police station, to work at the regional headquarters in Muang district in Nakhon Ratchasima for one year starting Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08)
|Oct '16
|ANKA GOIB
|20
|Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|freezeher
|3
|Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Marley Honey
|9
|What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|Lu yg biang kerok...
|181
|Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14)
|Jul '16
|davidblack
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC