'Hungover' police chief misses meeting with boss

The Pak Thong Chai police chief was ordered to report for work at regional headquarters after failing to attend a meeting with his boss because he was sleeping off a hangover at home. Pol Lt Gen Chanasit Wattanawarangkul, commander of Provincial Police Region 3, signed an order on Thursday for Pol Col Kampanat Thatujirangkul, who supervised Pak Thong Chai police station, to work at the regional headquarters in Muang district in Nakhon Ratchasima for one year starting Friday.

