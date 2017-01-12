Horrifying moment pilot killed as jet...

Horrifying moment pilot killed as jet smashes into ground in front of ...

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Record

Footage of the tragedy captures the shrieks from the crowd as the jet began to nosedive before crashing hear the airport runway A pilot has been killed after his jet hurtled into the ground in front of horrified spectators at a children's airshow. Families were gathered for the military air even in Hat Yai, Thailand, to mark the country's annual Children's Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
News What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15) Jul '16 Lu yg biang kerok... 181
News Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14) Jul '16 davidblack 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,969 • Total comments across all topics: 277,916,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC