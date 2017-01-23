'HIV-spreader' Czech deported

The Immigration Police Bureau on Tuesday deported to his country of origin Zdenek Pfeifer, 50, a Czech national wanted by Interpol for allegedly spreading HIV to various sexual partners and sexually abusing a minor in his home country. Mr Pfeifer was detained last Tuesday in Phuket and charged with overstaying his visa, which expired on Aug 4, 2015, said IPB chief Nathathorn Prousoontorn.

