Heavy flooding severs road, rail links to South

10 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Rescue workers have tried to get into Bang Saphan Hospital in Prachuap Khiri Khan on Tuesday morning. Severe flooding in Bang Saphan district of Prachuap Khiri Khan has inundated the rail track, halting train services to and from the South, and also cut the Phetkasem Highway, the main artery to the region.

