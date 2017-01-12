Gripen jet crashes during air show, p...

Gripen jet crashes during air show, pilot killed

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

The Jas 39 Grippen fighter jet crashes during the air show at Wing 26 in Hat Yai, Songkhla provinces, on Saturday. Sqn Ldr Dilokrit Pattavee was killed when the Jas 39 Gripen fighter jet crashed on a runway at Wing 26 during the air show at around 9.20am.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
News What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15) Jul '16 Lu yg biang kerok... 181
News Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14) Jul '16 davidblack 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Cuba
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,421 • Total comments across all topics: 277,904,939

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC