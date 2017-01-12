Gripen jet crashes during air show, pilot killed

The Jas 39 Grippen fighter jet crashes during the air show at Wing 26 in Hat Yai, Songkhla provinces, on Saturday. Sqn Ldr Dilokrit Pattavee was killed when the Jas 39 Gripen fighter jet crashed on a runway at Wing 26 during the air show at around 9.20am.

