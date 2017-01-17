Government insists it is taking Rolls-Royce scandal seriously
THE GOVERNMENT denied yesterday that it was complacent over the Rolls-Royce bribery scandal allegedly involving such state-run enterprises as Thai Airways International and PTT. Government spokesman Lt-General Sansern Kaewkamnerd said the junta had ordered an investigation into the allegations that officials of those companies had accepted bribes from the British engineering giant.
