Government insists it is taking Rolls-Royce scandal seriously

13 hrs ago

THE GOVERNMENT denied yesterday that it was complacent over the Rolls-Royce bribery scandal allegedly involving such state-run enterprises as Thai Airways International and PTT. Government spokesman Lt-General Sansern Kaewkamnerd said the junta had ordered an investigation into the allegations that officials of those companies had accepted bribes from the British engineering giant.

Chicago, IL

