Fresh market blaze in Sri Racha causes Bt20 million in damages

19 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

Fifteen buildings in a fresh market in Sri Racha district in Chon Buri caught fire on Friday, with the damage bill estimated at Bt20 million. The fire started early in the morning at a fish shop before it spread to seven other buildings and seven adjacent buildings.

Chicago, IL

