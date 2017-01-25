Floods Hit Southern Thailand Province

Floods Hit Southern Thailand Province

After four days of continuous rain, floods swept into 10 out of 13 districts in the Narathiwat province of southern Thailand. Narathiwat governor Sittichai Sakda said about 23,549 residents in 150 villages from 10 districts were affected by rising flood waters of up to 0.5m.

Chicago, IL

