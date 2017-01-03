Floods continue to ravage southern provinces
A man climbs on a bamboo ladder to enter his flooded house through a second-floor window in Narathiwat. Residents in many parts of Phatthalung, Yala, Trang, Narathiwat and Nakhon Si Thamarat were still battling major flooding on Thursday following heavy monsoon rain.
