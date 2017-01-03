Flood toll: 25 dead, 2 missing
Phetkasem Road in Prachuap Khiri Khan is submerged with some vehicles stranded in rising floodwater on Monday. Twenty-five people were confirmed killed and two others were missing in the widespread flooding in 12 southern provinces, Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department chief Chatchai Promlert said on Tuesday.
