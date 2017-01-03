Flash floods continue to ravage South

Flash floods continue to ravage South

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

The flood water had reached the roofs of many houses in Muang district of Trang province on Sunday afternoon. Flash floods caused by heavy rain continue to ravage parts of some southern provinces, especially Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Trang, although the floodwater has begun to recede in other parts of the region, according to local reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
News What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15) Jul '16 Lu yg biang kerok... 181
News Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14) Jul '16 davidblack 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,368 • Total comments across all topics: 277,747,015

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC