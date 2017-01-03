Flash floods continue to ravage South
The flood water had reached the roofs of many houses in Muang district of Trang province on Sunday afternoon. Flash floods caused by heavy rain continue to ravage parts of some southern provinces, especially Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Trang, although the floodwater has begun to recede in other parts of the region, according to local reports.
