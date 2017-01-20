Farmers battered by Thailand floods find a golden upside
In this Jan. 19, 2017, photo, locals pan for gold in the Klong Thong, or "Golden Canal" in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, southern Thailand. The canal, expanded by devastating flash floods, has been washing up gold for villagers whose businesses have been swept away.
