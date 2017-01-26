Eight projects to receive FTA Fund support
THE COMMERCE MINISTRY this year will hand over a budget under the FTA Fund for the development of eight projects in the production and service sectors, with a view to enabling businesses to compete under free-trade agreements. Permanent secretary Wiboonlasana Ruamraksa said late last week that the fund should help increase competitiveness for Thai farmers and enterprises amid market liberalisation.
