Eight projects to receive FTA Fund support

THE COMMERCE MINISTRY this year will hand over a budget under the FTA Fund for the development of eight projects in the production and service sectors, with a view to enabling businesses to compete under free-trade agreements. Permanent secretary Wiboonlasana Ruamraksa said late last week that the fund should help increase competitiveness for Thai farmers and enterprises amid market liberalisation.

