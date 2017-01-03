Eight killed as floods in Thailand sp...

Eight killed as floods in Thailand spark chaos

Eight people have been killed and at least 120,000 households have been affected by the flooding across the south Thai authorities have warned of flash floods across the south as torrential rains lashed the region leaving at least eight people dead, delaying flights and disrupting holidays during peak tourist season. Nine provinces along Thailand's southern tail have been hit by unseasonable rains for nearly a week, with the resort islands of Samui and Phangan deluged, leaving thousands of tourists stranded or delayed.

