Economic impact of Southern floods B15bn maximum
By Monday this makeshift walkway had been built across part of the Bang Pan-Khuan Sinchai road that was washed away by the flooding in tambon Sai Thong of Surat Thani's Chai Buri district. The private sector has estimated the cost of the severe flooding in the South at no more than 15 billion baht and having little effect on overall economic growth.
