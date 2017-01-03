Driver of van that killed 25 people was sober

Emergency service crews finish extinguishing the fire that killed 25 people after a passenger van swerved and crashed into a pickup truck in Ban Bung district, Chon Buri, on Monday. Tests found no alcohol or drugs in the body of the 64-year-old driver of the passenger van that collided head-on with a pickup and exploded, killing 25 people in Chon Buri province on Monday, police said on Wednesday.

