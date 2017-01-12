Death toll in Thailand floods rises t...

Death toll in Thailand floods rises to 36, more rain on the way

The death toll from floods in southern Thailand has risen to 36 with at least one major hospital, an airport and several highways still closed. One of the latest casualties was a 54-year-old electrician and father of three who took his own life after the waters destroyed most of his possessions in Bang Saphan district.

