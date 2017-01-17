Czech man in Thailand arrested for alleged sexual offense
Thai police say they have arrested a Czech man in Phuket who is believed to be infected with HIV and is wanted by Interpol for alleged sexual offenses against minors back home. Thai police deputy spokesman Krisana Patanacharoen says one of the crimes he is accused of by Interpol is having sex with minors.
