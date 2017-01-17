Czech fugitive wanted for spreading H...

Czech fugitive wanted for spreading HIV held in Thailand

21 hrs ago

A Czech fugitive wanted in his homeland for knowingly spreading HIV to multiple victims has been arrested on a Thai resort island after living in the country for more than a year. Zdenek Pfeifer sitting in front of Thai police after being detained on the island of Phuket.

Chicago, IL

