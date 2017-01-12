Crocs on loose from zoo captured
Crocodile hunters on Saturday subdue Ai Yak, one of the two giant crocs that escaped from the Tha Lad zoo in Nakhon Si Thammarat during the flooding last week. The other croc, Nadia, was captured later the same day.
