Crocs on loose from zoo captured

12 hrs ago

Crocodile hunters on Saturday subdue Ai Yak, one of the two giant crocs that escaped from the Tha Lad zoo in Nakhon Si Thammarat during the flooding last week. The other croc, Nadia, was captured later the same day.

Chicago, IL

