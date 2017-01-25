Croc-bitten woman to recover in Bangkok
Muriel Benetulier talks to her husband at Chaopraya Abhaiphubejhr Hospital in Prachi Buri before a transfer to Bangkok on Monday. The French woman attacked by a crocodile in the Khao Yai National Park is being transferred from Prachin Buri to Bangkok and the park chief said the animal had yet to be caught.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08)
|Oct '16
|ANKA GOIB
|20
|Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|freezeher
|3
|Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th...
|Jul '16
|Marley Honey
|9
|What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|Lu yg biang kerok...
|181
|Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14)
|Jul '16
|davidblack
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC