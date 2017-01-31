Crayfish with rare colours sets B1m record

'Chao Khun Chang', an ornamental Procambarus Clarkii Ghost crayfish with rare colours, was sold for a record 1 million baht on Tuesday. A 28-year-old crayfish breeder in Nakhon Pathom has sold a live ornamental crayfish for 1 million baht to a businessman, setting a record for the local breeding trade.

