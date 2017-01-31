Crayfish with rare colours sets B1m r...

Crayfish with rare colours sets B1m record

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

'Chao Khun Chang', an ornamental Procambarus Clarkii Ghost crayfish with rare colours, was sold for a record 1 million baht on Tuesday. A 28-year-old crayfish breeder in Nakhon Pathom has sold a live ornamental crayfish for 1 million baht to a businessman, setting a record for the local breeding trade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
News What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15) Jul '16 Lu yg biang kerok... 181
News Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14) Jul '16 davidblack 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,717 • Total comments across all topics: 278,445,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC