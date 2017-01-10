Court to hear ex-teacher's retrial plea

Court to hear ex-teacher's retrial plea

The provincial Nakhon Phanom court will hold a hearing Monday to consider a petition seeking a retrial of a 2005 fatal car accident case in which a former teacher was found guilty by the Supreme Court. The court proceedings follow a petition by Jomsap Saenmuangkhot, 54, who served one and a half years in jail for reckless driving causing death.

