Court approves detention of alleged drug lord
The Criminal Court has approved a police request to detain suspected Lao drug gang leader Xaysana Keopimpha for 12 more days to allow investigators more time to gather evidence. Mr Xaysaya and three other suspects were taken from the Narcotics Suppression Bureau to the court on Monday to seek approval on keeping them for 12 more days after their detention with police expired.
