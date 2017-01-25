Construction of new Thailand-Myanmar ...

Construction of new Thailand-Myanmar friendship bridge to be fully completed in...

The construction of a new Thailand-Myanmar friendship bridge is now 92 percent completed and expected to be fully finished in September. The director of the Fourth Highway Office said the construction of the new Thailand-Myanmar friendship bridge in Tak province to connect Mae Sot with Myanmar's Myawaddy is now 92 percent completed while a local road leading to the bridge is now 52 percent completed.

