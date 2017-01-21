Chinese TV series of Three Kingdoms t...

Chinese TV series of Three Kingdoms to be broadcast in Thailand late January

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Thailand's Channel 3 said on Saturday that they are going to broadcast a 2010 Chinese TV Three Kingdoms for the first time in the kingdom late this month, which is expected to attract many audience. The series is dubbed into Thai and will be broadcast on weekdays from Jan. 30. A special program, inviting scholars, fans, Chinese Thais to elaborate the Three Kingdoms period in Chinese history, is also set to be broadcast from next Monday to Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
News What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15) Jul '16 Lu yg biang kerok... 181
News Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14) Jul '16 davidblack 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,869 • Total comments across all topics: 278,111,638

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC