Chinese TV series of Three Kingdoms to be broadcast in Thailand late January
Thailand's Channel 3 said on Saturday that they are going to broadcast a 2010 Chinese TV Three Kingdoms for the first time in the kingdom late this month, which is expected to attract many audience. The series is dubbed into Thai and will be broadcast on weekdays from Jan. 30. A special program, inviting scholars, fans, Chinese Thais to elaborate the Three Kingdoms period in Chinese history, is also set to be broadcast from next Monday to Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
