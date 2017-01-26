Chinese New Year festival shopping st...

Chinese New Year festival shopping starts

10 hrs ago Read more: Pattaya Mail

Thais of Chinese descent nationwide started to shop food, fruits, and other goods to celebrate and mark the coming Chinese New Year this weekend. Although there will be no official celebration of the Chinese New Year this year in several large Chinese communities in both Bangkok and the provinces as the country is still mourning the passing of the beloved King Bhumibol Adulyadej, Thais of Chinese descent would continue to do their traditional activities as usual, particularly family reunions.

Chicago, IL

