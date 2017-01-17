Chao Phraya body 'likely' is Japanese...

Chao Phraya body 'likely' is Japanese suicide

5 hrs ago

The body of a man found in the Chao Phraya River is believed to be that of a Japanese tourist who went missing in Thailand late last year and is thought to have committed suicide, according to an initial police inspection. His loss of contact with his family since Dec 27 last year, described by his relatives as "unprecedented behaviour", worried them for weeks until police investigators identified the man's body Sunday following a preliminary autopsy as that of Sonam Tsuboi, aged 22. The discovery followed checks by investigators with police stations located near Khao San Road, where the man was last seen.

