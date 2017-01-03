Canals overflow in flood-hit Nakhon S...

Canals overflow in flood-hit Nakhon Si Thammarat

2017-01-03

This pulley bridge with a basket to carry people and supplies was erected across a flooded canal after the bridge was washed away in Nop Phi Tam district of Nakhon Si Thammarat on Thursday afternoon. Steady overnight rain caused all main canals to overflow in Nakhon Si Thammarat province, with many important installations flooded on Friday morning and major roads under water.

