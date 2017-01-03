Canals overflow in flood-hit Nakhon Si Thammarat
This pulley bridge with a basket to carry people and supplies was erected across a flooded canal after the bridge was washed away in Nop Phi Tam district of Nakhon Si Thammarat on Thursday afternoon. Steady overnight rain caused all main canals to overflow in Nakhon Si Thammarat province, with many important installations flooded on Friday morning and major roads under water.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08)
|Oct '16
|ANKA GOIB
|20
|Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|freezeher
|3
|Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th...
|Jul '16
|Marley Honey
|9
|What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|Lu yg biang kerok...
|181
|Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14)
|Jul '16
|davidblack
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC