Brothers arrested for fatal bombing at temple fair

Two brothers, aged 31 and 24, were arrested in adjacent Chon Buri province for allegedly hurling the grenade that exploded, killing four people and injuring five others, at a temple fair in Chachoengsao early on Sunday. About 20 police from Chachoengsao and Chon Buri arrested Anusorn sae Ngo, 31, and his brother Anurak sae Ngo, 24, in Chon Buri late on Sunday night.

