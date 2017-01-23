British man murdered in Chon Buri

POLICE in Chon Buri have called an urgent meeting to find the gunman who shot dead a British businessman in Bang Lamung district Tuesday. Tony Kenway, 39,was found dead in a red Porsche Cayenne GTS in front of the Sanit Sports Club in Tambon Pong at 10.30am and police investigators initially suspected that he may have been killed because of a business dispute or personal conflict.

