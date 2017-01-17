Boutique brewer faces jail

A fresh law graduate hoping to build a bright career with his illegal homemade beer has been arrested by Excise Department officials on his first day of business and faces jail and a hefty fine under a recently passed law. Department officials and police raided a three-storey shophouse in tambon Bang Krasor of Muang Nonthaburi district on Saturday night after being tipped off by residents that the place was being used to sell illegal beer to local teenagers.

