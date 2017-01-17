Boutique brewer faces jail

Boutique brewer faces jail

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

A fresh law graduate hoping to build a bright career with his illegal homemade beer has been arrested by Excise Department officials on his first day of business and faces jail and a hefty fine under a recently passed law. Department officials and police raided a three-storey shophouse in tambon Bang Krasor of Muang Nonthaburi district on Saturday night after being tipped off by residents that the place was being used to sell illegal beer to local teenagers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
News What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15) Jul '16 Lu yg biang kerok... 181
News Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14) Jul '16 davidblack 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,502 • Total comments across all topics: 278,146,444

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC