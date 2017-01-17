Barber killed after haircut goes wrong
A 17-year-old, whose name was withheld as he is a youth, was arrested by police on Wednesday after he allegedly killed Manoon Wiengcheng, the owner of a barber shop in Muang district in Chon Buri. Pol Col Prasert Tosaksit, superintendent of Hua Lor police station, said on Thursday the youth had admitted murdering Manoon by hitting him with a stick followed by a stone in front of the shop on Wednesday.
