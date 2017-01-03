Baby elephant injured from animal sna...

Baby elephant injured from animal snare gets hydrotherapy treatment

WATCH: A baby elephant rescued from an animal snare gets hydrotherapy treatment as part of a rehabilitation process to heal her injured foot. took a tentative dip in a swimming pool in Thailand on Thursday Jan. 5, as part of a lengthy rehabilitation process to heal her injured foot.

