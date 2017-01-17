B4bn Mekong freight centre set to be built in Chiang Rai

A cross-docking centre worth more than four billion baht will be built in the northern province of Chiang Rai as a freight transport hub in the Mekong River basin. Speaking during a market sounding event for the project yesterday, Land Transport Department deputy director-general Kamol Buranapong said the intermodal freight centre valued at 4.86 billion baht will be built on 330 rai of land in Chiang Khong district.

