Army chief vows to quash power clique...

Army chief vows to quash power cliques and conflicts

12 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Army chief Gen Chalermchai Sittisart , shown here in the change of command ceremony with retiring Gen Thirachai Nakwanich, vows that all promotions will be based on his merit system. No new power cliques or conflicts will emerge emerge over the annual reshuffle in the army, commander-in-chief Chalermchai Sittisat says.

Chicago, IL

