Allegations cloud ex-teacher's fight for justice

As the 2005 hit-and-run case continues to intrigue ahead of the next court hearing in February, those who support Jomsap Saenmuangkhot and those who believe she is guilty are confident with the evidence they have for the upcoming high-profile lawsuit. Jomsap, 54, is seeking a retrial after being convicted by the Supreme Court and serving an 18-month jail term resulting from a car accident in March 2005 in which an elderly bicyclist was killed.

