A zipline to calamity

16 hrs ago

The 2015 summer holidays of an American family took a tragic turn with an adventure park accident in Chiang Mai. What was meant to be a fun and carefree family experience abruptly turned into an ordeal involving the mother's loss of sight in one eye.

