A taste of Thailand

Local and international tourists planning to set off on a journey in the Kingdom are invited to get a taste of the country's delights during the "Thailand Tourism Festival 2017", which will kick off tomorrow and run until Sunday at Lumpini Park, Rama IV. Organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand , the five-day event will showcase the unique local experiences and provide an insight into some of the fascinating attractions from every part of the country.

